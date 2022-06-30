La Brea Season 2 Teaser: Where the Hell Are We?

The twists and turns of La Brea Season 1 look set to be amplified on La Brea Season 2.

NBC dropped the first teaser for the second this season this week, and it looks like we're in for something much twistier than before.

"Where the hell are we?" Josh utters in the 15-second promo for the sinkhole drama that emerged as a heavy hitter in the ratings last fall.

The clip offers some big scenes, but all of the exciting stuff is actually shared in the official synopsis for the season ahead.

"La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive," it teases.

"In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988," it offers.

1988?

That's a long way from everyone else, but with the mythology of this show being unveiled on an episodic basis, we should expect some answers very soon.

"What she doesn’t know yet is that her ex-husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.," the logline concludes.

It's rare for a show of this caliber to unveil so much ahead of transmission, but it certainly makes you think about what's ahead.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore.

Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman, Adam Davidson and Chris Hollier.

Check out the teaser below and be sure to watch La Brea when it returns to NBC on Tuesday, September 27 at 9/8c.

It looks like a lot of fun!

