Legacies: Candice King Reacts to Lack of Klaus and Caroline Scenes in Series Finale

The Vampire Diaries universe, as we know it, is over.

The franchise wrapped up last week with the series finale of Legacies.

However, Legacies Season 4 Episode 20 brought franchise veterans, Candice King and Joseph Morgan, back as Caroline and Klaus, respectively.

Despite sharing a romantic connection, their bond was put on the back burner in the third series in the franchise.

Granted, Klaus is dead, and while Caroline is a vampire, she's still free to live her life.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, King spoke about not getting to work with Morgan on the series finale.

"Just as someone who's followed the trajectory of the three series, I love that there is an element of peace," King told the outlet.

"As a TV watcher, I feel satisfaction in that. Leaving a show so heavy-hearted is really tough, so the fact that Klaus does find peace, I think for any viewer of this series, it feels really good."

"For so many people that love Caroline and Klaus, and those characters together, it felt somewhat torturous to them to have both characters reappear in the finale but nothing to do with one another," King added.

"But I'm glad that people got to see that their characters' lives pan out the way that they did, and I hope they still felt happy with the ending."

King also spoke about Morgan's teases about his return on social media, which gave fans a lot of theories ahead of his return being made official.

"He was writing out these little hints and riddles that if you looked at all the first letters, it would spell Legacies," King shared. 

"I was actually with Julie and Brett at the time, and I was like, 'Guys, he's killing it. I gotta step up my game. Should I be teasing this? He's so creative. He's on top of it!'

"And we all agreed we'll let him be the one who's teasing stuff."

"They didn't use me for any of the promos, so hopefully, there are a number of people that were watching the show that got to actually be surprised by live television."

King's return was years in the making, but it all came down to timing, and if the series had been renewed for a fifth season, there were plans to continue with Caroline as the leader of the school.

Unfortunately, The CW canceled Legacies after four seasons, but the franchise may not be over yet.

Julie Plec has claimed she's already working on the next phase of The Vampire Diaries universe, so that's something, we guess.

What are your thoughts on the lack of reunion for Klaus and Caroline?

Do you think it worked better for the story?

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
