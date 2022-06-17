Legacies: Danielle Rose Russell "Bawled" During Klaus' Return Scene

Legacies pulled off the unthinkable with its series finale.

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff concluded with the return of Joseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson.

If you watch Legacies online, you know the emotional reunion between the father and daughter culminated in Klaus telling his daughter he was at peace.

Klaus Mikaelson Rises - The Originals

When the episode was filmed earlier this year, Danielle Rose Russell filmed the scene separately from Morgan, meaning the two actors didn't actually reunite.

“I wasn’t convinced that [Klaus’ speech] was going to make it into the episode,” Russell explained to TV Line following the series finale. 

Hope Looks Ahead - Legacies

“I didn’t think they could pull it off. I was acting to a blank screen, which was fun for me," the star, who first played Hope during the final season of The Originals, revealed.

"I did have the little clips of Hope’s life playing on repeat, which production set up, but I was mostly acting to a blank projection screen.”

When she got to watch a finished cut of the scene, complete with Morgan edited in, the star revealed she "bawled."

Fans learned on Legacies Season 1 that Klaus had been unable to find peace, but it turned out that was just some manipulation from the Necromancer.

Hope with luscious hair - Legacies Season 4 Episode 12

With some help from Landon, now the Ferryman for Limbo, and Ethan, Hope was given a message from beyond the grave from her father.

"My dearest Hope, my littlest wolf, my miracle child. What a gift to be able to leave you one last message, so please carry it with you in the years to come," Klaus said in the message.

"I want you to know this: You will make mistakes in your life. That comes with being a Mikaelsson," he continued.

"You will go through hard times, for no one with your power always knows how to use it properly."

Hope in bed - Legacies Season 4 Episode 12

"You will find love and you will lose it, for such is the burden of immortality. But the most important thing about your life is that you live it, because you are my peace."

"And I regret a lot of things, but I don’t regret a single moment I spent with you," he said.

"I love you so much. Always and forever," he concluded.

It was a huge moment, and one that helped bring Hope's arc to a natural conclusion.

Closeup of Hope follow the sound - Legacies Season 4 Episode 11

She had survivor's guilt ever since her father sacrificed himself for her all those years ago.

What did you think of the emotionally charged scenes?

Hit the comments below.

