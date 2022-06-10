Legacies: Joseph Morgan Confirms Return as Klaus Mikaelson for Series Finale

After weeks of back and forth, we finally have an answer to one of the most burning questions surrounding the Legacies series finale.

Joseph Morgan is returning as Klaus Mikaelson.

“I don’t know if I’ve got permission to do this… I don’t know if I need it, to be honest; regardless, we’re here now,” Morgan said in an Instagram Live.

“You are going to see Klaus again, in the final ever episode of Legacies. Just for a fleeting moment. That’s it. You heard it here first.”

“I know a lot of you probably don’t like this… this was never ever about a ship for me, or for Klaus. This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter. Their relationship.”

The confirmation comes after weeks of teases from Morgan on social media, with fans wondering whether it could actually happen.

If you watch The Originals online, you know Klaus died on the series finale in an attempt to save his daughter, Hope's life.

Klaus first appeared back on The Vampire Diaries Season 2, before being promoted to series regular for the third season, and then leaving to headline The Originals.

That show lasted five seasons, and while Legacies hasn't featured Klaus to date, it sure has mentioned him.

The series features Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) as she comes to terms with her abilities as a student of the Salvatore School for the Young and the Gifted.

The CW canceled it after four seasons last month, and now, fans are waiting with bated breaths to see if the series will be able to pull off a satisfying conclusion.

While we don't know what brings Klaus back into the mix, Morgan has been adamant about Klaus being dead in coded messages on social media.

It's nice to get confirmation of the big comeback, but it would have been nice if The CW featured it in some promotional materials.

The network is saying goodbye to a franchise that started in 2009 and hasn't done the best job promoting these final episodes.

Legacies concludes June 16 on The CW at 9 p.m.

