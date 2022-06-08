Love Island: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for "Hotter Than Ever" Fourth Season!

Love Island makes the move from CBS to Peacock this summer.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that it plans to "turn up the heat and dominate the summer with the new US version" of the series.

Episodes will be dropping six days a week beginning Tuesday, July 19.

The service promises the series "will be hotter than ever as Islanders couple up in new surroundings to compete in naughtier games and sexier challenges."

Throughout their stay, temptations will rise , and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new.

Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Filming on the California coast, the series is an unscripted reality romance and competition series where glamorous singles go on a search for love while living together in a beautiful villa.

In true Love Island fashion, we'll be waiting until closer to premiere date for intel on who will be heading into the villa.

News broke in February that Peacock closed a deal to poach the series for two seasons from CBS.

At the time, it was reported that CBS wanted to renew the series, but with fewer episodes a week.

The Love Island format calls for it to be on the air several times a week, so we're not sure how it would have played out.

There was a desire from other networks to land the rights to the series, and it was described as a "competitive situation."

“As we continue to make Peacock a destination for must-watch original programming, partnering with a global powerhouse like ITV enables us to build on their internationally beloved formats to attract all new fans to the platform,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Added Jenny Groom, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, “’Love Island’ is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock where we can push boundaries and bring viewers steamy and dramatic twists."

"The series took pop culture by storm after the UK format found fans across the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring an all-new version to Peacock this summer anchoring our unscripted slate.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.