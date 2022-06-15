Love Island: UK Narrator Iain Stirling Joins Peacock's Revamped U.S. Version

Love Island's move to Peacock from CBS will have something for fans of the UK edition of the dating series.

Peacock confirmed today that UK comedian Iain Stirling will take over the narration duties on the US adaptation of the global hit phenomenon.

The upcoming season will mark the first time Iain lends his iconic voice to the US version of Love Island.

News broke earlier this year that Love Island was dumping CBS and coupling up with Peacock for a steamier version of the format.

Peacock’s revamp will launch July 19 with 6 episode drops per week and plenty of opportunities for fans to influence the game.

“The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of LOVE ISLAND to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board,” said Jenny Groom, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal.

Groom continued, “Iain embodies everything fans love about the show – humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. LOVE ISLAND would not be the same without him.”

BAFTA-winning comedian Iain Stirling is best known as the acclaimed voice of the hit reality show Love Island (ITV2), which is currently on air in the UK with its eighth series.

Following his success on Love Island, Iain appeared on Taskmaster (C4/Dave) and took on the role of host for ITV2's comedy entertainment show, CelebAbility, which is also currently on air with its sixth series.

His first stand-up special Failing Upwards recently launched on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories, while his sitcom, Buffering, a brand-new comedy written, created by and starring Iain debuted on ITV2 in 2021.

The new edition of Love Island US will shoot on the California coast, and given the change of narrator, we should probably expect a new host.

Arielle Vandenberg fronted the three seasons that aired on CBS and had a great response from fans.

However, it's hard not to imagine Peacock wanting to bring in a new face to reiterate that this new version differs from its predecessor.

The streaming service revealed that more casting details would come out in due course.

What are your thoughts on Iain joining the revamp?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.