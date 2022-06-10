Made for Love Canceled After Two Seasons at HBO Max

HBO Max is breaking up with Made for Love.

The streaming service has officially canceled the Cristin Milioti-fronted dark comedy after two seasons, according to Variety.

“We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin [Milioti], Billy [Magnussen], Ray [Romano] and the entire Made for Love cast and creative team — especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone’s favorite synthetic love interest, Diane,” HBO Max said in a statement to Variety.

“Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds.”

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, Made for Love is a humorous story of modern love and divorce.

Made for Love Season 1 followed Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), as smart as he is insufferable.

After discovering that her husband implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her "emotional data," Hazel fled to her desert hometown to take refuge with her outcast father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.

In the final season, in order to save her father’s life, Hazel returned to the Hub, Byron’s high-tech palace.

But once inside, she and Byron both become ensnared by Gogol’s newest revolutionary (and dangerous) technology.

The series also starred Billy Magnussen (as Byron Gogol), Ray Romano (as Herbert Green), Dan Bakkendahl (as Herringbone), Noma Dumezweni (as Fiffany), Caleb Foote (as Bennett), and Sarunas J. Jackson (as Jay).

News of the cancellation comes as Warner Bros. Discovery is in cost-cutting mode, with several movie projects canceled.

HBO Max also recently canceled the expensive Raised by Wolves after two seasons.

We should probably expect some more cutthroat decisions in the coming weeks from the company.

What are your thoughts on the demise of Made for Love?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.