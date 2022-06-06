Manifest Season 4 Sneak Peek Teases Huge Changes

Manifest will take one last flight at Netflix.

That much we've known for just under 10 months after the streaming service swooped in to pick up the canceled NBC drama.

On Monday, Netflix dropped a first-look clip of the 20-episode final season.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime,"said showrunner Jeff Rake when the show got saved.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life."

"That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said: “Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members."

"Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season.”

Saving a TV show after cancellation is no easy task, but the Manifest fans went into overdrive to save their show.

While the series is ending, it's nice to know they secured 20 new episodes to bring the story to a close.

"When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved," reads the logline.

"Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on."

"Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance."

"But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny."

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.