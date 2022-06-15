Matilda: Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer for Musical Reimagining of Roald Dahl Classic

Netflix will introduce viewers to a reimagined Matilda this holiday season.

The streamer on Wednesday dropped a teaser trailer for its musical reimagining of the Roald Dahl classic, and it looks like a lot of fun.

Academy Award® Winner Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull, while Alisha Weir plays the titular role of Matilda.

The cast is rounded out by Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), and Sindhu Vee (Mrs. Phelps)

Also starring is Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

The movie is directed by Matthew Warchus from a script writen by Dennis Kelly.

It is adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning, Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Matilda The Musical

"Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world," reads the synopsis.

"While her parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books," the logline teases.

"Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge."

"On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales."

"Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson)."

"As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are story-loving librarian, Mrs. Phelps (Sindhu Vee), and Matilda’s newfound school friends."

"Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won’t forget."

"Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny," Netflix teases.

"Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results."

Check out the trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.