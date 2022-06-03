Matthew Morrison Sheds Light on So You Think You Can Dance Firing, Shares Text He Sent to Contestant

at .

Matthew Morrison is speaking out.

It's been a week since it emerged that the former Glee star had been fired from his judging post on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance.

At the time, it was widely reported that the star was let go due to an inappropriate text sent to a contestant.

Matthew Morrison visits BUILD at Build Studio on March 12, 2020 in New York City.

A source close to People alleged earlier this week the 43-year-old was let go "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant."

"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," a source told the outlet.

Matthew Morrison visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" Shoq

"She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

The source says that Morrison and the contestant "never met up off-set."

"It was just messages that crossed the line," according to the outlet.

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me."

Matthew Morrison Attends Premiere Event

"Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show," Morrison said in the statement when news of his exit broke.

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he continued.

"I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

Morrison took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to air his side of the story.

Matthew Morrison visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" on March 13, 2020 i

"It's unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," he said.

"So, in the interest of transparency ... I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show."

Morrison read the following note, which was sent at 12:34 a.m. on April 25:

"Hey! It's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things ..."

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17

Morrison said he wanted to connect with the contestant because they share a "mutual respect" for a choreographer, and he wanted to get this choreographer a job on the reality series.

A search is said to be underway for a new judge for the second half of the season.

So You Think You Can Dance airs Wednesdays on FOX.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

Obi Wan Kenobi, This Is Us, and Stranger Things
Face to Face - Snowpiercer
In the Hall - Wide - Snowpiercer
Till Looks Hopeful - Snowpiercer
Back Against The Wall - Snowpiercer
Thattaway - Snowpiercer

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Matthew Morrison Sheds Light on So You Think You Can Dance Firing, Shares Text He Sent to Contestant