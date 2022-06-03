Matthew Morrison Sheds Light on So You Think You Can Dance Firing, Shares Text He Sent to Contestant

Matthew Morrison is speaking out.

It's been a week since it emerged that the former Glee star had been fired from his judging post on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance.

At the time, it was widely reported that the star was let go due to an inappropriate text sent to a contestant.

A source close to People alleged earlier this week the 43-year-old was let go "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant."

"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," a source told the outlet.

"She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."

The source says that Morrison and the contestant "never met up off-set."

"It was just messages that crossed the line," according to the outlet.

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me."

"Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show," Morrison said in the statement when news of his exit broke.

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he continued.

"I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

Morrison took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to air his side of the story.

"It's unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," he said.

"So, in the interest of transparency ... I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show."

Morrison read the following note, which was sent at 12:34 a.m. on April 25:

"Hey! It's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things ..."

Morrison said he wanted to connect with the contestant because they share a "mutual respect" for a choreographer, and he wanted to get this choreographer a job on the reality series.

A search is said to be underway for a new judge for the second half of the season.

So You Think You Can Dance airs Wednesdays on FOX.

