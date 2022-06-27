Maya Vander Reveals Selling Sunset Exit Ahead of Season 6

When Selling Sunset Season 6 gets underway on Netflix, one of its original stars will not be back.

Rumors swirled last week that Maya Vander would not return when filming commences this summer on the reality series.

And now, the star has confirmed the rumors are true.

“So… I’m very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully [an] Emmy nomination,” Vander wrote on Instagram last week.

“I decided to not go on with the show and it was not an easy decision!

“Being a part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!”

According to Page Six, Vander will now be focusing on the Miami real estate market.

“I want to focus on my family, and flying coast to coast is a lot," Vander told the outlet.

"The show is great, and I love everyone, but looking forward to growing my business in South Florida.”

Vander's real estate license was also transferred from The Oppenheim Group to Compass.

Vander has had some devastating losses in her personal life in recent months.

She took to Instagram this month to reveal she suffered a miscarriage six months after delivering her stillborn son.

“I had a very crazy week,” Vander shared.

“Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth … but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!”

Netflix officially renewed Selling Sunset last week for Seasons 6 and 7.

The series has been a huge success and has spawned multiple spinoffs.

It charts the realtors of the high-end LA. real estate firm The Oppenheim Group.

While the show is focuses on the cast helping people purchase their dream homes, there's a lot of drama.

Netflix has yet to schedule the sixth season, but if filming is just about to begin, we should expect a late 2022 or early 2023 launch.

