Nathan Fillion Says He Would Work With Joss Whedon Again Despite Misconduct Allegations

Despite allegations of misconduct leveled against Joss Whedon, The Rookie's Nathan Fillion would work with him again "in a second."

Fillion opened up about Whedon in an episode of Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast.

“I mean, listen by his own admission that guy’s a work in progress and I appreciate that… I would work with Joss again in a second," the former Firefly actor shared.

"I would work with him again in a second,”

Whedon was the subject of a New York Magazine profile in January that addressed some of the allegations against him.

He denied insulting Justice League star Gal Gadot.

“I don’t threaten people. Who does that? English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech," Whedon told the publication.

“I read that article, and nowhere in there at any point in time did he mention ‘Firefly.’ I had an entirely – that was not my experience with that man,” Fillion said. adding that Whedon is "funny, self-deprecating, incredibly talented” and “maybe a little haunted.”

Fillion shared that he has spoken to Whedon about possibly continuing the Firefly franchise in some capacity, revealing that it would be "heartbreak" to continue the franchise without the creator's involvement.

Several actors have come forward with allegations of misconduct leveled at Whedon over the last few years.

Gadot and Justice League co-star Ray Fisher, as well as Buffy the Vampire Slayer alums Charisma Carpenter, Emma Caulfield, and more.

Gadot revealed there was truth to the rumors of a rift with Whedon, sharing with Israeli outlet N12 last October that he "kind of threatened my career and said if I said something, he would make my career horrible."

The Wonder Woman star said that she "handled it on the spot."

In the aforementioned New York magazine profile, Whedon said that people used “every weaponizable word of the modern era to make it seem like I was an abusive monster.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.