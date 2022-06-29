NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for La Brea, One Chicago, Quantum Leap, & More!

NBC is the fourth broadcast network to firm up its plans for the fall.

We already knew which nights and times the shows would be airing, but we didn't know when the ball would be rolling.

Monday, September 19, marks the return of The Voice (check out the revamped cast).

The reality series will lead into the premiere of the Quantum Leap, giving the reboot a strong launching pad.

Tuesday, September 20, features the timeslot debut of The Voice, which will air a two-hour installment that night, leading into the final season premiere of New Amsterdam.

One week later, La Brea returns for its second season in the 9 p.m. slot when The Voice scales back to one hour on Tuesdays.

Wednesday, September 21, will mark the returns of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

The next night (Thursday, September 22) features the premieres of Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime.

Later in the season, Lopez Vs. Lopez and Young Rock will air on Fridays.

The Blacklist, American Auto, Grand Crew, NIGHT COURT, THE WHEEL, MILLION DOLLAR ISLAND, That’s My Jam, The Wall, and Dick Wolf’s LA FIRE AND RESCUE, are all on track for midseason.

The Endgame, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, and Ordinary Joe were all canceled last season, while This Is Us ended its six-season-run.

All told, check out the full schedule below.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

8:15 pm Sunday Night Football (special night)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

8 pm College Bowl (double-episode Season 2 premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

8:15 pm Sunday Night Football time slot premiere

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

9 pm Dateline NBC

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

8 pm The Voice

10 pm QUANTUM LEAP

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

8 pm The Voice

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

8 pm Law & Order

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

9 pm Dateline Weekend Mystery

10 pm SNL Vintage

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

9 pm La Brea

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

8 pm LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ

8:30 pm Young Rock (new night)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.