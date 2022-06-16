Now & Then Exclusive Clip: Will Marcos Leave With Sofia?

The mystery is intensifying, and there's much to unpack on Now & Then Season 1 Episode 7.

To whet your appetite for the shocking episode, TV Fanatic has an exclusive look ahead that certainly lives up to the show's namesake.

In the highly-anticipated seventh episode, titled “Elections,” Election Day arrives. Pedro (José María Yazpik) grapples with distrust," reads the logline.

"Sofía (Maribel Verdú) and Marcos (Manolo Cardona) form a plan.

Belinda (Ella Kweku) finds a clue."

The clip shows a younger Marcos telling Sofia he must leave town because the police have his fingerprints.

It's a shocking turn of events, and you can tell Sofia does not want to leave with him.

The clip features jump cuts, highlighting the roles reversing in the present as Sofia has to leave town, and it's clear she wants Marcos to accompany her.

The beauty of Now & Then is its narrative structure. The series perfectly tells a story that has links to the past.

It deals with how a group is haunted by their actions several years later, and honestly, it's one of the best murder mysteries of the last 10 years.

Set in Miami and shot in both Spanish and English, Now & Then has an exceptional ensemble cast, including Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú.

Also starring is Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, and Miranda de la Serna.

"Now & Then is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead," according to the synopsis.

"Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk," it concludes.

The series comes from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, and Gema R. Neira.

Campos serves as showrunner, and the series is written by Neira and Campos with their team.

Teresa Fernández Valdés and Gideon Raff are executive producers of the show, and Raff also directs.

Check out the clip below, and be sure to watch new episodes on Fridays on Apple TV+.

