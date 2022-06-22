Obi-Wan Kenobi Stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Want Season 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi came to a dramatic conclusion Wednesday with its sixth and final chapter.

Given that there is still plenty of time on the clock following the final scene before the Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope timeline, there are questions about whether the series could continue.

If Disney+ is interested, two of the most important stars are on board to return.

McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan, opened up about more stories for the titular Jedi in an interview with GQ.

"I really hope we do another. If I could do one of these every now and again--I'd just be happy about it," he said.

As for Christensen, who plays Darth Vader, he said he's down to return in a potential second season or another Star Wars-related project.

"Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character," Christensen told Radio Times.

"You know, I think there's certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so," he explained.

The star said he "would certainly be open to" joining the cast of another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The series launched in May and powered Disney+ to its most-watched original series premiere to date.

In true streaming era fashion, Disney+ failed to provide any raw viewership stats.

Still, the series reportedly eclipsed every other show on the service, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mandalorian.

There was understandably a lot of interest in the project, and overall, the series has been a success.

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics have the show at an 84% approval rating, but there seems to be a divide between critics and audiences.

The series currently has a 62% audience rating.

Understandably, the series had to play out under certain parameters because viewers already know what happens to the characters down the line.

The season finale was very closed-ended, seemingly preparing for what's to come in A New Hope -- and beyond.

Another series would probably need to take place soon after the finale, and honestly, there's not much they can still do with these characters that wouldn't have a detrimental effect on the other movies.

What are your thoughts on a potential second season?

Hit the comments below.

Stream the entire first season on Disney+.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?! Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.