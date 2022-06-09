P-Valley Breaks Starz Records With Season 2 Debut

P-Valley is blossoming into one of the biggest hits on premium cable.

Based on early reporting, the critically-acclaimed drama Starz drama was up 1,018% from its series debut on the STARZ app, setting a record as the largest season over season growth in the streamer’s history.

With several platforms yet to report and additional territories globally to debut the series, it drew 4.5 million multiplatform viewers for its season two premiere weekend in the U.S. alone.

The hit series, which premiered its second season on June 3, drove record subscription growth with the highest number of acquisitions in three years making it one of the best-performing series of all time.

The sophomore season from creator, executive producer and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall, also ranks as the most socially-engaged primetime drama over the premiere weekend across all networks.

P-Valley Season 2 reveals a whole new Pynk as it struggles to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne, and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room.

This season takes audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa.

Returning cast includes Nicco Annan (This is Us) as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story) as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton (Power) as Miss Mississippi, and J. Alphonse Nicholson (Chicago P.D.) as Lil’ Murda.

The cast also includes Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy (Elementary) as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson (Underemployed) as Corbin, Morocco Omari “Empire) as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Tyler Lepley (The Haves and the Have Nots) as Diamond, and Jordan M. Cox (The Outsider) as Derrick and Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget.

Recently announced John Clarence Stewart (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, What If) as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton (The Wire) as Farrah, Gail Bean (Snowfall) as Roulette, and Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, will also join the cast this season.

Viewers still have a lot of excitement to look forward to during the season ahead.

Still, it's great to know the show is performing well.

In today's TV climate, steady is the new up, but soaring over 1000% is not an easy feat.

It is a testament to the quality of the writing, acting, and directing.

What are your thoughts on the impressive numbers?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.