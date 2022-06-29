Peacock Sets Premiere Dates for Pitch Perfect Series, Vampire Academy, & More!

Peacock is ramping up its slate of originals in the second half of 2022.

The streaming service on Wednesday revealed premiere dates for some of its most highly anticipated shows.

Vampire Academy, the supernatural drama based on the novel series of the same name, premieres on September 15.

From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance, and danger.

"In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society," the logline reads.

"One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart."

"That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first."

Last Light, starring Matthew Fox, premieres on week earlier on September 8.

"Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed," the logline teases.

"While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris."

"Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name."

On October 6, Peacock will tell the tale of a young woman who was kidnapped multiple times on A Friend of the Family.

The series is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.”

"The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them," the synopsis reads.

"This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived."

Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace, Hendrix Yancey, Austin Stowell, Patrick Fischler, Bree Elrod, and Philip Ettinger star.

One of Us Is Lying finally returns on October 20, but the streaming service has yet to reveal the rollout strategy.

"Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret," the synopsis teases.

"In Season Two we'll see just how far they'll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other."

Marianly Tejada, Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Cooper van Grootel, Jess McLeod, Melissa Collazo, Sara Thompson, and Alimi Ballard star.

The Pitch Perfect franchise gets a new lease of life on November 23 with the premiere of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin in the series.

Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil also star.

All told, here is the list of premieres on Peacock for the rest of the year.

July 8

Trigger Point

July 11

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2)

July 28

The Resort

August 18

The Undeclared War

August 25

Everything I Know About Love

September 8

Last Light

September 15

Vampire Academy

September 29

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (S4)

October 6

A Friend of the Family

October 20

One Of Us Is Lying (S2)

November 3

The Capture (S2)

November 10

The Missing (wt)

November 23

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

November 30

Irreverent

December 22

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

