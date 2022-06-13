Philip Baker Hall Dies: Legendary Modern Family Actor Was 90

Philip Baker Hall, the prolific actor with credits in some of TV's biggest hits, has died.

He was 90 years old.

A cause of death has not been revealed, but the star suffered from emphysema.

“My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer wrote on Twitter.

“The world has an empty space in it.”

Hall got his start in acting at age 30, with guest starring roles on series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H, and Quincy ME.

The star had a series regular role on the short-lived ABC drama series Mariah, where he played James Malone.

The series aired from April-May 1987.

The actor also had roles on Family Ties, Falcon Crescent, and The Practice.

He also starred on the NYPD Blue sequel, Michael Hayes.

Additional TV credits include Pasadena, Everwood, and The Loop.

In recent years, Hall appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Second Chance, and Messiah.

Away from the small screen, Hall had roles the movies Magnolia, Boogie Nights, Hard Eight, The Rock, Dogville, and many more.

Hall's first movie role was in the 1970 movie Cowards.

Better Call Saul star Michael McKean also paid tribute to the actor following the news of his passing.

“Never not good. RIP, Philip Baker Hall," he tweeted.

“I hope he’s in heaven having a sandwich, drinking a glass of milk, doing some f***in’ thing,” comedian and actor Patton Oswalt wrote.

Filmmaker Jesse Hawken wrote: “RIP to the great Philip Baker Hall, another ‘Always Good In Everything’ character actor.”

Hall is survived by his wife, Holly Wolfle, and their two daughters, Adella and Ann.

May Philip Baker Hall rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.