Pretty Little Liars Original Sin: HBO Max Drops Teaser and Premiere Date

A new generation of Pretty Little Liars gets underway next month.

HBO Max announced Wednesday that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will touch down Thursday, July 28.

Three new episodes will be available on premiere day, with two new episodes each on August 4 and 11 and the final three episodes debuting August 18.

It's not a bad rollout strategy.

The original series suffered from spoon-feeding the answers over the course of massive seasons.

Dropping more than one episode a week should be enough to keep fans satisfied.

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart," reads the official description.

"Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own."

"In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

It's unclear whether any of the original stars will appear, but given that Original SIn has a new creative team at the wheel, we wouldn't bet on it.

The series is executive produced and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-executive produced and written by Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

It certainly sounds like the series will be much darker than before, which could bode well.

The reboot stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as our new generation of Liars.

The series also stars Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.

Pretty Little Liars was a huge success for ABC Family when it launched in 2010.

The teen drama concluded after seven seasons in 2017.

There were two spinoffs -- Ravenswood and PLL: The Perfectionists.

Unfortunately, both series were canceled after single seasons.

Check out the teaser for Pretty Little Liars: Original SIn below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.