Raised by Wolves Canceled After Two Seasons at HBO Max

Raised by Wolves looks to be another casualty of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Abubakar Salim, who plays Father on the HBO Max sci-fi drama, has revealed the series has been canceled.

The star shared a "call to action" Friday morning with the hashtag:

RenewRaisedByWolves

"It’s not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner, that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished," Salim tweeted, before adding that Raised By Wolves was one of the shows getting the cut.

"And unfortunately, one of those shows is Raised by Wolves."

"Nothing has been publicly shared yet. And there is a reason for that. An important one. One which I’m here to share with you now. There is hope," the star continued.

"You see, we’re in a unique position: we have a fully fleshed out and planned storyline, a Goliath of a production team behind us, incredible reception from critics and reviewers alike, and most crucially, a community base that is so strong internationally, it can not be ignored."

Salim said that the reason the cancellation hasn't been made official is because there's a desire to continue the show at another network.

"As we speak, Scott Free and the creatives are pushing for the show to be continued in other homes - sharing the reception and pull of the show to other storytellers."

"There is no denying that we are in a time where the power of a communities voice can make change," the tweets continued as the actor went on to speak about canceled projects that have been saved.

"There’s been many instances we’ve collectively witnessed where this has happened, few that spring to mind is The Expanse, Top Boy as well as with good ol Synder…

"So I’m asking for action. I see the pure love, passion and questions (too too many) that arise DAILY on Twitter for RBW."

"I’m now asking that you continue to, and with even more vigour, show that genuine love here, there, and everywhere as we search for that new home."

The star recognizes that it is only a "slither of hope, and a lot of this comes down to the die rolling in our favor."

The series had a long road to the screen, starting its life at TNT before being moved to HBO Max as one of the streamer's early original series.

The cast also included Amanda Collin, Winta McGrath, Travis Fimmel, and Niamh Algar.

