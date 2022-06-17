Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Parents' Financial Crime Convictions: "This Fight Isn’t Over"

Savannah Chrisley is speaking out in support of her parents.

The daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley took to social media this week to voice her support for the pair after they were found guilty of tax evasion.

Savannah, who appears on Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, took to social media Thursday with a statement.

“This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can,” Savannah said on Instagram to her 2.5 million followers.

“I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed.”

The 24-year-old admitted that “there is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment" in regards to her parents' convictions.

“Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard.

“But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose.

“So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior … I pray for strength, hope, and love.”

Savannah went on to say that "this fight isn't over," and thanked the people who "continue to stand by our sides."

“Now let’s get back to work.

“Now is my time to break the glass ceiling — no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed. – xoxoxo – Sassy #kindness #hope," her message of hope concluded.

Savannah's half-sister, Lindsie Chrisley, previously commented on the news that her father faces up to 30 years in prison.

"I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week," the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

"The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole."

"Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right," she wrote after revealing she would be taking a break from her podcasts.

"Thank you for your continued love and support."

We must note, however, that Lindsie has been estranged from her father for several years.

Todd accused his daughter of leaking financial information to a private investigator, helping to build the case against him.

USA Network will continue to air Chrisley Knows Best, with its ninth season set to return later this month.

