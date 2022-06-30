Sonny Barger Dies; Sons of Anarchy Actor and Hells Angels Founder Was 83

Sonny Barger, best known to TV audiences as Lenny "The Pimp" Janowitz on Sons of Anarchy has died.

He was 83.

Barger shared the news of his death in a pre-written message on his Facebook page.

“If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing," the message reads.

"I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club"

"Although I’ve had a public persona for decades, i’ve mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, and close friends."

“Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer," the emotional statement continues.

"But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones."

"Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor. – Sonny”

Barger was also the face and founder of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

The Oakland Hells Angels was formed in 1957, and it paved the way for countless offshoots.

Barger defended the outlaw life at several times throughout his life.

He was present at a 1969 Rolling Stones concert in California, where the Hells Angels had been hired as security.

They used their bikes as a barrier in front of the stage.

Barger joined the army at 16, and was honorably discharged a year later after it emerged that he forged his birth certificate.

Barger was also a best-selling novelist and had a widely praised recurring role on Sons of Anarchy.

He was sentenced to 10 years to life behind bars in 1973 after being convicted of possession of narcotics and a weapon by a convicted felon.

He got out on parole in 1977 after spending four-and-a-half years of his sentence.

Sonny was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1983, which ultimately forced him to get his vocal cords removed.

He also had his prostate removed in 1883 due to prostate cancer.

He is survived by his wife Zorana.

