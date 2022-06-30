Sonny Barger Dies; Sons of Anarchy Actor and Hells Angels Founder Was 83

at .

Sonny Barger, best known to TV audiences as Lenny "The Pimp" Janowitz on Sons of Anarchy has died.

He was 83.

Barger shared the news of his death in a pre-written message on his Facebook page.

Sonny Barger, founder of the Oakland, California charter of the Hells Angels motorcycle clu

“If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing," the message reads.

"I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club"

Sonny Barger

"Although I’ve had a public persona for decades, i’ve mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, and close friends."

“Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer," the emotional statement continues.

"But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones."

"Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor. – Sonny”

Sonny Barger Signs a Leg

Barger was also the face and founder of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

The Oakland Hells Angels was formed in 1957, and it paved the way for countless offshoots.

Barger defended the outlaw life at several times throughout his life.

He was present at a 1969 Rolling Stones concert in California, where the Hells Angels had been hired as security.

Hells Angels Motorcycle Club

They used their bikes as a barrier in front of the stage.

Barger joined the army at 16, and was honorably discharged a year later after it emerged that he forged his birth certificate.

Barger was also a best-selling novelist and had a widely praised recurring role on Sons of Anarchy.

He was sentenced to 10 years to life behind bars in 1973 after being convicted of possession of narcotics and a weapon by a convicted felon.

19 TV Deaths That Made Us Jump For Joy
Start Gallery

He got out on parole in 1977 after spending four-and-a-half years of his sentence.

Sonny was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1983, which ultimately forced him to get his vocal cords removed.

He also had his prostate removed in 1883 due to prostate cancer.

He is survived by his wife Zorana.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

WTW June 25 2022
Obi Wan Kenobi, This Is Us, and Stranger Things
In the Hall - Wide - Snowpiercer
Face to Face - Snowpiercer
Back Against The Wall - Snowpiercer
Till Looks Hopeful - Snowpiercer

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Sonny Barger Dies; Sons of Anarchy Actor and Hells Angels Founder Was 83