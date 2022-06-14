Stranger Things: Netflix Shares First Look at Final Episodes of Season 4!

The end is nigh for the residents of Hawkins.

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled photos for the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4.

These episodes are set to drop on the streaming service around the globe on Friday, July 1, and will prepare fans for the final season of the sci-fi drama.

We see Eleven and Benner in one of the photos, presumably in the aftermath of her failed escape from the bunker.

Eleven finally knows the truth about what happened in the lead-up to the Hawkins Laboratory Massacre, something that will stick with her as she embarks on her journey.

The youngster's journey has been about getting answers to the blanks in her memory, coming to terms with her powers, and saving her friends.

Given where we left the rest of the characters on Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7, we're in for a lot of drama.

Many of the characters are trapped in the Upside Down, alongside Vecna, which is sure to lead to some more danger.

Nancy was told the truth about Vecna, possibly teasing that she will be able to alert her friends to more intel in the nick of time.

Max managed to evade Vecna's clutches thanks to "Running Up That Hill," but there has to be some other big twist that shakes things up.

If viewers know how the character evades the villain, it takes the fun out of future run-ins with the bad guys.

For that reason, there will be something huge in these final two episodes.

Max and Lucas were once a strong couple, but they've largely struggled this season because of all the changes in their lives.

Then there's Will, Jonathan, Argyle, Will, and Mike.

They know the location of the computer, and in turn, Eleven.

Will they get to the location in time, or will there be more twists in the cards?

The tension in Russia is also at a high, and there's no telling whether Joyce and Hopper will even make it out alive.

The photos tease enough drama for a whole season, so we're inclined to believe these episodes are going to be huge.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair).

The cast also includes Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

Additional Cast Members include Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), and Nikola Djuricko (Yuri).

The season 4 cast is rounded out by Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), and Logan Allen (Jake).

Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Joe Chrest (Ted Wheeler), Catherine Curtin (Claudia Henderson), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), and Robert Englund (Victor Creel) also star.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.