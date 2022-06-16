TCA Awards 2022 Nominations: Abbott Elementary Schools the Competition

at .

Nominations for the 38th annual Television Critics Association Awards were announced Thursday, and it's good news for ABC's freshman sensation, Abbott Elementary.

The breakout sitcom led all shows with five nominations, including Best Comedy Series, Best New Series, and Program of the Year.

It was also a good time for other freshman series, with Severance and Yellowjackets scoring four nominations apiece.

Abbott Elementary Photo from ABC

Only Murders in the Building and Squid Game also fared well, scoring three nominations each.

Scroll down for the full list.

Michael Keaton Attends Event

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Looking For Help - Better Call Saul

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Adam Scott, Severance

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Quinta Brunson on Abbott Elementary

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Bill Hader, Barry

Janelle James on Abbott Elementary

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jean Smart in Hacks

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Benjamin Franklin (PBS)

Frontline (PBS)

​​George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO)

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

60 Minutes (CBS)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

We Need To Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Whitney Rose

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Cheer (Netflix)

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Crowning the Winner - The Amazing Race

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

Take Out with Lisa Lin (HBO Max)

Top Chef: Houston (Bravo)

Stacey & Claudia Plot - The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Episode 1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

El Deafo (Apple TV+)

Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Junior)

Why Aren’t You Watching These (Excellent) Shows?
Start Gallery

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Isak Being Taken - Pachinko Season 1 Episode 8

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ghosts (CBS)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

White Lotus Staff

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Steven Kruger

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

The Girl From Plainville (Hulu)

Maid (Netflix)

Happy Times on The Staircase

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Staircase (HBO Max)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Natalie's intro - Severance Season 1 Episode 9

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Considering His Option - Succession

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Trevor Listens to a Fellow Ghost

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Ghosts (CBS)

Charles Gets It - Only Murders In The Building Season 1 Episode 10

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Pete Davidson attends the Gotham & Hamptons Magazines

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

TV's Badass and Inspirational Women
Start Gallery

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ziwe (Showtime)

Jung Ho-Yeon SAG Winner

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Who Will Be Chosen? - Succession

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

Obi Wan Kenobi, This Is Us, and Stranger Things
Face to Face - Snowpiercer
In the Hall - Wide - Snowpiercer
Till Looks Hopeful - Snowpiercer
Back Against The Wall - Snowpiercer
Thattaway - Snowpiercer

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. TCA Awards 2022 Nominations: Abbott Elementary Schools the Competition