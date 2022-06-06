Ted Lasso to End With Season 3, Series Star Claims

Viewers may be about to say goodbye to Ted Lasso forever.

Brett Goldstein, who writes on the Apple TV+ juggernaut while starring as Roy Kent, said in an interview with Sunday Times that the end is nigh.

“We are writing it like that,” he told the outlet when quizzed if Season 3 would be the end.

“It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

While there has yet to be an official announcement from the streaming service, the cast and creatives have been vocal about the show ending after three seasons.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2021, co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis hinted as much.

“The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that’s the one we’re telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it’s by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word,” he said.

“It’s nowhere near like that. But the story that’s being told – that three-season arc – is one that I see, know, and understood."

"I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

The series would follow in the footsteps of other beloved British comedies that end with their third seasons.

Then again, Ted Lasso is a huge worldwide hit for a relatively new streamer, so it's hard to believe Apple TV+ parting ways with it so soon.

The series has had awards love around the world, but it's possible a spinoff could pop up in its place.

We don't know when to expect the premiere for the third season, but it should be later this year.

Like many shows, the series has been impacted by COVID-19.

What are your thoughts on the series potentially ending?

Do you think it's time?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.