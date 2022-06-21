The Bob's Burgers Movie Gets Hulu and HBO Max Premiere Date

The Belchers are ready to introduce the world of streaming to The Bob's Burgers Movie.

After several delays, the highly-anticipated movie launched in theaters in May.

As cinema-to-streaming windows continue to shrink, the movie will be available to stream on both Hulu and HBO Max in the U.S. beginning July 12.

“The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” reads the logline.

“While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant."

"As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

Series creator Loren Bouchard directed The Bob’s Burgers Movie with Bernard Derriman, from his and Nora Smith’s script.

All of your favorite Bob's Burgers characters are present, including Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Louise (Kristen Schaal), Gene (Eugene Mirman), Teddy (Larry Murphy), and Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline).

“We’re so happy that the fans have been able to find us and watch us and binge us as much as they want on Hulu,” said Bouchard.

“Our fantasy is that we have to send over a new copy of the Bob’s movie to Hulu because their copy gets all worn out from people watching it so much.”

Bob's Burgers has been a success story for FOX, garnering critical acclaim and awards love, so a movie project was inevitable at one point.

Thankfully, the movie doesn't spell doom for the main series and the 13th season is currently set to launch on FOX in the fall.

There's no end in sight, and that's just the way we like it.

This franchise has proven to maintain the laughs throughout its run.

Check out a first look at a scene from the movie below.

