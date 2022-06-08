The Challenge: USA Cast Includes Big Brother, Survivor, & Love Island Favorites

The Challenge franchise expands to CBS next month with a cast made up of favorites from Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and The Amazing Race.

The reality series, premiering July 6, with a 90-minute opener, features Challenge host T.J. Lavin.

The cast is made up of Big Brother's Azah Awasum, David Alexander, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, Enzo Palumbo, Xavier Prather, Angela Rummans, Kyland Young, and Derek Xiao.

The Survivor veterans include Domenick Abbate, Tasha FOX, Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen, Sarah Lacina, Danny McCray, Shan Smith, and Desi Williams.

On the Love Island front, we have Kyra Green, Cashel Barnett, Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr, Justine Ndiba, Cashay Proudfoot, Javonny Vega, Shannon St. Clair, and Cely Vazquez.

Representing The Amazing Race is Cayla Platt, Leo Temory, and James Wallington.

Upon arrival on the spinoff of the hit MTV reality series the stars are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward.

In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents.

This will not be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode, making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever.

Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.

Plus, in addition to the prize money, the cast will be competing for a spot on THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP (working title) that will stream exclusively on Paramount+, further highlighting Paramount’s strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company’s global platforms.

The regular Challenge series continues to air on MTV, with Season 38 currently shooting in Argentina.

The Challenge All Stars continues on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays on the streaming service.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.