The Resort Trailer: William Jackson Harper & Cristin Milioti's Vacation of a Lifetime Becomes a Search for Missing People

When you check in to a beautiful resort, you expect luxury and the vacation of a lifetime.

For Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti), it becomes a desperate search for two people who went missing years before.

Peacock on Wednesday unveiled the official trailer for The Resort, and it shines a light on the resort's dark past.

"A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time," reads the synopsis.

"An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior," it continues.

"When I was much younger and had more energy, I wanted to make a big summer movie with mystery, detectives, adventure, comedy, tragedy, romance, a natural disaster, plus a dose of the surreal and existential — and ideally it would have been for Universal," Said Andy Siara, showrunner, writer, and EP.

"That didn’t happen. But now, many years later, we have The Resort… and it’s kind of a big summer movie with all of those things… just split into 8 half-hour episodes on Peacock, which is kind of like the sibling of Universal, so it all came together in the end."

"Moving on— The Resort is about a lot of things. There are big swings, and little swings. It’s someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a 5-year-old playing with toys in the backyard."

"It never takes itself too seriously, but sometimes it gets pretty serious. I guess, at its core, it’s about people who want to go back to a time in life when things seemed a bit easier, before the hard parts of life keep piling up," Siara continued.

"It’s about people who are trying to recapture that feeling of home. And within that, there’s a big mystery."

Check out the official trailer below, and be sure to watch the first three episodes when they drop on Thursday, July 28.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.