The Time Traveler's Wife Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Going Home

It's stressful meeting your girlfriend's family under normal circumstances. Being a time traveler takes it to a new level.

Clare took Henry to her childhood home to meet her family onThe Time Traveler's Wife Season 1 Episode 5. Except for her sister Alicia, they acted stuffy, proper, and like they thought Clare could do better.

It was easy to tell why Clare often avoided her family since she started college.

Even Henry mentioned that Clare must have had issues with her family since she moved so far away. At first, she tried to deny it but admitted her brother Mark was an asshole. It was amusing when Henry promised not to compete with him for the biggest title.

Right away, Mark accused Henry of violating his little sister. He talked like a lawyer the entire time and made Henry feel uncomfortable.

All that Clare's parents cared about was money and status. They didn't give Henry the time of day until they found his parents were musicians.

They peppered him with questions about his mother since she was a social icon, but working at a library wasn't good enough for them.

Even Nell, who had always been Clare's champion, seemed to think she should marry someone rich and escape.

Clare could relate to only her sister Alicia, who seemed like a normal person.

I initially thought Alicia was crazy when she walked in on Henry half-naked and announced she was in love with him. However, Alicia was the only one who knew about Henry and that he time traveled, so she enjoyed teasing them.

Henry: You told her I was a time traveler, and you believed that?

Alicia: The alternative was that my sister had found a pipeline of naked men under the house.

Alicia and Clare's interactions were delightful. They acted like siblings, not proper pod people. You could tell they grew up together, sharing secrets and irritating each other, depending on the day.

Clare: What are you doing? Don’t freak him out like that!

Alicia: I’m supposed to freak out your boyfriends. It’s my sacred duty as your younger sister.

When Clare heard the water overflowing and saw the soaked clothes, she knew Henry had time traveled, and she would have to come up with a cover story. Seeing Clare's worry simultaneously with Henry's fight scenes was a col directing move and set the scene.

Unfortunately, no one in the family bought Henry's lie that he slipped in the shower or Clare's lie that they forgot to tell the family.

In particular, Mark refused to let it go and kept badgering them. Mrs. Abshire made things worse by criticizing her daughters' career choices. She wanted Henry's dad to tutor Alicia on the cello.

No wonder Clare lost it. She was never allowed to be herself in that house, and neither was Alicia. The rest of the family were formal, proper pod people with high expectations.

I cheered Clare on when she told her family off and that she would marry Henry.

Henry was nervous enough to meet Clare's family, but he was also terrified since Clare spent so much time with future Henry at her childhood home.

He always felt inferior to his future self, which intensified once he asked to visit the clearing with Clare. It seemed like she wasn't sure if she wanted to share her memories.

Clare: The clearing was our place.

Henry: It’s me, Claire. I’m the same Henry.

Henry was frustrated with feeling like he was second-best since Clare continued to act like the other Henry was better. She acted as if the house and clearing were his, and Henry felt she was disappointed he was here instead.

Henry: Apparently, I’m going to get there.

Clare: Don’t you ever think about how amazing it must be to fall in love in the right order?

When Henry kissed her, he almost wrecked the checkers set she played with as a kid. All of her memories are tied up with his future self, which has to crush him.

Even her sister mentions that Clare has kept this sketch she drew of Henry for years. However, Alicia preferred the wild hair version of Henry versus the coiffed one.

Henry lost his patience and said this was getting old, and he wasn't just referring to the game. He believed in living in the here and now.

Henry and Clare made out on her childhood bed. Clare has repeatedly mentioned that she loves the sex with this Henry, making her feel more grown-up. It's one of the things he has over the other version.

When Henry saw Clare announce they were getting married and run out in tears, he asked their only ally --Alicia -- for assistance.

That was an unexpected romantic gesture. Henry had Alicia cut his hair like future Henry's when Clare was ready to let go of the fairytale and live real life.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Clare confessed she had loved him since that first day in the library. Now that they are both honest, their relationship may develop better.

Friendships are also complicated without fate getting in the way. Henry and Gomez did not like each other, but future Henry swore they would become best friends, which irritated Henry.

Henry: I just don’t think we have much in common, except apart from the obvious.

Gomez: The obvious?

Henry: The part where we both want to fuck Clare.

Throwing his crush on Clare angered Gomez and started a fight, and both Clare and Clarisse wanted them to try and make amends.

Clare: He’s going to be your best friend, like it or not.

Henry: Says who?

Clare: Says future you.

Gomez kept hinting that he had met Henry before, but he didn't want to alter the effects, so he never told him anything.

We were never expecting him to save the day.

That was such a surprise for him to walk up and threaten the bicycle thugs who were beating up Henry. The music added to the scene.

It made Gomez seem like a big-shot lawyer they should listen to.

Gomez and Henry's talk made it seem like the end was approaching since Gomez asked about his condition and said he would miss him.

We've gotten all these hints of the end, so we better get another season to see it through.

Over to you, Time Traveler's Wife Fanatics. What did you think of Henry's romantic gesture? Do you hope we see more of Alicia?

Has your opinion changed of Gomez? Chime in below in the comments.

Remember, if you missed an episode, you could watch The Time Traveler's Wife online via TV Fanatic.

The Time Traveler's Wife airs at 9/8c on Sundays on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

Going Home Review Editor Rating: 4.8 / 5.0 4.8 / 5.0

