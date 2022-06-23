Trying: Apple TV+ Drops Heartwarming Trailer for Season 3

Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki's (Esther Smith) road to parenthood has been filled with hurdles, which doesn't appear to be changing for them any time soon.

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the third season of the heartwarming comedy series Trying, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, July 22, 2022, on Apple TV+.

The eight-episode third season will debut with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday through September 2, 2022.

"After a dramatic end to season two, the third season picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award-nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know," reads the official logline.

"Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep-end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity," the logline concludes.

In addition to Smith and Spall, the season three cast includes Eden Togwell (as ‘Princess’), Mickey McAnulty (as ‘Tyler’), Oliver Chris (as ‘Freddy’), Sian Brooke (as ‘Karen’), Darren Boyd (as ‘Scott’) and Robyn Cara (as ‘Jen’).

Trying is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O’Hanlon (Catastrophe, Marvel’s The Punisher) and executive produced by Josh Cole.

The trailer certainly highlights the aftermath of the perfect Season 2 finale, showing Jason and Nikki as they adapt to having two children under their roof.

Unfortunately, drama isn't far behind in the form of their landlord selling their flat, which could scupper the adoption process.

Nikki is also struggling to form a bond with the children, realizing that Jason can connect with them easier, despite not trying as hard.

There are some great moments ahead for the couple, and we can only hope they get to keep the kids long-term.

The series looks set to deliver another outstanding season, and we can't wait for what's ahead.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts, Trying Fanatics.

