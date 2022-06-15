Tulsa King: Taylor Sheridan's Mob Story Starring Sylvester Stallone Gets Teaser and Premiere Date

The latest series in a string of upcoming originals from Taylor Sheridan dropped a teaser trailer today.

Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, will premiere on Paramount+ on November 13, 2022.

Although there have been details floating for some time, the teaser brings it to life, and it looks good!

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla.

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet.

Stallone, best known for the Rocky saga, has made less than a handful of television appearances throughout his career.

Tulsa King marks the three-time Academy Award nominee's first series regular role.

The teaser shows Manfredi in prison and released, looking for a path. "When I was 17, I wanted to be a gangster," he says in voiceover. "I married this life, and now, after keepin' my mouth shut, I'm gonna see if it married me back."

The series also stars Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday).

Creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street), who also serves as showrunner and writer.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, November 13, on Paramount+.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.

Mirroring the successful 2021 launches of 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount Network will air a linear sneak peek of Tulsa King's debut episode on November 13 as a special simulcast event immediately following the highly anticipated Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone.

Similarly, the second episode of Tulsa King will air behind Yellowstone on November 20. All remaining episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+.

Tulsa King will also premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 13, followed by a premiere in Australia and The UK on November 14.

The series will air later this year on Paramount+ in Latin America and additional territories upon the service's launch.

Tulsa King is the latest addition to Sheridan's growing slate on Paramount+, including 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and the upcoming series Lioness, 1883: the Bass Reeves Story, Land Man, and 1932 (working title).

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.