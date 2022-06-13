Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Was there a future for Mel, Maggie, and Kaela?

On Charmed (2018) Season 4 Episode 12, the Charmed Ones had to contend with even more shocking enemies than before.

As one of their lives came to a grinding halt, Harry and Jordan joined in the fun to help save the future of witches around the globe.

With the Tallyman wreaking havoc, it was time to make some big decisions for the greater good.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.