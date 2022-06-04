Watch Dynasty Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did everyone survive the 100th episode?

On Dynasty Season 5 Episode 13, it was time for Alexis' wedding day, and the Carringtons worried that Dex had an ulterior motive.

Fallon was out to prove a point, but Blake dropped a bombshell about their time together that threatened to change everything.

Elsewhere, Adam and his sister worked on a short-term truce for the big day, but there was still a lot of unresolved drama between them.

Use the video above to watch Dynasty online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.