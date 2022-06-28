Watch In The Dark Online: Season 4 Episode 4

Did Gene and Josh put Murphy on the wrong case?

On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 4, the pair vowed to take her down.

However, they landed on something that shocked them to the core.

Meanwhile, Felix tricked Max into revealing what he had been hiding.

Elsewhere, Leslie had to improvise when a plan she put into motion went off course.

Use the video above to watch In The Dark online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.