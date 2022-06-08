Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 23 Episode 4

Did Matt manage to get on with his family?

On Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 4, tensions mounted when Matt arrived at Zach's new home uninvited.

Meanwhile, Amy looked after Jackson as Chris adjusted to being a grandparent.

How did it all play out?

Elsewhere, the family prepared for Lilah's second birthday.

However, a big announcement from Zach and Tori threatened the big day.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.