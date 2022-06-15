Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 23 Episode 5

Did the family manage to come to terms with the new normal?

Christmas was on the mind on Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 5 as everyone fretted about Zach and Tori's big move.

Meanwhile, nerves ran high as Jackson recovered from leg surgery.

However, the family did not anticipate the recovery taking so long.

Elsewhere, Matt was stressed about recent events on the farm.

Use the video above to watch Little People, Big World online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.