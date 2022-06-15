Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 4 Episode 10

How did it all end for the Mayans?

On Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 10, E.Z. went to extreme measures to save everyone, but he realized there was more at stake than ever.

Meanwhile, Miguel put a plan of action to get his son back into play.

However, Emily was waiting with an even better plan.

Elsewhere, things took a turn when Creeper learned the truth about Katie.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.