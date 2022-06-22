Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 3 Episode 1

How did the witches react to being on the road?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1, we picked up in the aftermath of them being blamed for the death of the vice president's daughter.

Tally in Training - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1

With people out to get them, they knew they had to find a way forward.

Elsewhere, Raelle and Scylla enjoyed their rime together, but struggled to come to terms with all the changes.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1 Online

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

Do you think these people want you here looking like that? Think hard about it.

Nicte [to the fugitives]

Mac: Why is all that copy paper over there?
Raelle: Because that seems like a good place for it?

Heading for Cession - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1
Tally in Training - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1
On the Run with Abigail - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1
Worried About Mother - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1
Out in the Open - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1
Moving Boxes - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1
