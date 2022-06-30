Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did the Cession give the witches the clarity -- and sanctuary -- they needed?

On Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2, The United learned that Camarilla was directly targeting the Mycelium.

Unknown Power - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2

This inspired the Mycelium to strike back, with devastating consequences.

Elsewhere, Petra and Anacostia worked to determine President Wade's allegiance.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Worker: Why don't you just let me dynamite it?
Birch: I think you underestimate the size of the organism. Besides, I need something that's going to spread.

Faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance in what we do not see.

Birch

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2 Photos

Wade's Allegiances - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2
Unknown Power - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2
Conflicted Scylla - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2
Sneak Attack - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2
Handing Her Powers - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2
Giving Advice - Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2
