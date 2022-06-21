Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 3

at .

Did the gang manage to catch Bonnie?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3, Cameron returned to give everyone pointers on how to work the mission.

Maria Laments - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Maria was hiding her lack of visions, leading to a shocking turn of events.

Elsewhere, Kyle had a date, but he worried that the date had an ulterior motive.

How did it all play out?

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

Hey. You okay?
Isobel. Yeah. I will keep Harriet the spy away from the alien hunt.

Max

Michael: We're going to lock em up? Won't that just cement them as the enemy?
Max: They are the enemy.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3 Photos

Brothers In Close - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3
Maria Laments - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3
Listening In - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3
Whispers To Kyle - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3
  1. Roswell, New Mexico
  2. Roswell, New Mexico Season 4
  3. Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 3
  4. Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 3