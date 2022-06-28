Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 4

Did Liz find out the truth?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 4, our favorite biologist embarked on a mission to find a skin sample.

Bonding Time - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 4

Meanwhile, everyone rallied around Maria when she suffered a devastating loss that changed her view on life.

Elsewhere, Alex's disappearance left everyone wondering what could possibly go wrong next.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 4 Quotes

Bonnie: I spent my whole life believing everything that they said. But earth is like...it's proof that things can be different.
Michael: You know it's good to ask questions. Helps you figure out what you want. Where you belong.
Bonnie: Well that often gets me in trouble.

Michael: Alright, well. I should go prep my next music lesson. Bonnie's trusting me. If I can get Clyde to do the same, I can figure out how it all fits together.
Max: Thought you might say that, which is why Cam brought you a tracker.
Michael: No. I've seen The Departed.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 4 Photos

Bonnie Waits - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 4
Bonding Time - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 4
Mother & Daughter Time - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 4
Maria Talks - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 4
Bar Top Chats - Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 4
