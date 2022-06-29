Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Did Superman return home to save everyone?

On Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 15, Chrissy turned to the people of Smallville with a message of hope.

With everyone worried about what would happen next, it emerged that all the planets were being merged.

What did that mean for the future of everyone, and their counterparts from other Earths?

Use the video above to watch Superman & Lois online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.