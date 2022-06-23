Watch The Flash Online: Season 8 Episode 19

Who did not survive the biggest fight yet?

A familiar foe tried to destroy the team on The Flash Season 8 Episode 19.

With loyalties tested, Iris went on a mission to find out the cause of her time sickness.

Barry had to make one of his most shocking decisions to date, leaving people he loved in danger.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.