Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 5

Was Drew swindling her clients?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 5, the ladies started to wonder about the weight-loss business.

Meanwhile, the group celebrated Kandi's broadway play, and it was clear there was a lot of animosity in the group.

Elsewhere, things took a turn in one of the major friend groups after a big fight.

