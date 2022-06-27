Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 8

Was there hope for Marlo and Sheree?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 8, the pair got into a steamy confrontation that put them even further on the outs.

Meanwhile, Sanya dropped a bombshell during a conversation she tried to avoid.

As one relationship was threatened, it was down to the rest of the ladies to fix things.

