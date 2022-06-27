Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 8

Was there hope for Marlo and Sheree?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 8, the pair got into a steamy confrontation that put them even further on the outs.

Meanwhile, Sanya dropped a bombshell during a conversation she tried to avoid.

As one relationship was threatened, it was down to the rest of the ladies to fix things.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.