Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Who Gon Check On Me, Boo?

Did the ladies put Kandi on blast?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 7, Sheree and Marlo questioned whether they had been played by her.

However, Kandi was furious because they knew she had been busy with her various ventures.

Meanwhile, Drew and Sanya fell out over an invitation.

What did they learn in the aftermath of a blowout argument?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.