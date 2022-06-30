Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: It Takes a Villain

Did Diana push Sutton too far?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 8, tensions flared up at another group meeting when the pair locked horns.

Meanwhile, Crystal unpacked the outcome of the Mexico trip with her nearest and dearest, leading to an epiphany.

Elsewhere, Dorit continued the process of healing, and she found herself turning to her mother for help.

