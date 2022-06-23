Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Ship Faced

Did the ladies manage to get through to Erika?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 7, the gang set sail on Dorit's yacht in Mexico.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Erika's partying ways threatened to derail the entire trip.

As the women tried to get to the cause of her new direction, Erika dropped a bombshell.

Meanwhile, Diana and Sutton were at blows once again, and Diana had a shocking admission.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.