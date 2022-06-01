Watch Welcome to Plathville Online: Season 4 Episode 3

What really happened between Moriah and Max?

On Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 3, Micah was curious to learn the truth about the relationship breakdown.

Meanwhile, Ethan had a big secret, and it was down to Olivia to find out the truth before she got hurt.

Elsewhere, Kim invited Nigel, a friend from the gym, to dinner at the house.

How did her husband feel about it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.