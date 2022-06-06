Wednesday: Netflix Drops Thrilling Teaser for Tim Burton's Addams Family Series

Netflix will delve into the world of the Addams Family this fall.

The streaming service dropped a first-look teaser for Wednesday during its Netflix Geeked event, and Jenna Ortega looks poised to pull off the iconic role very well.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at the school.

Eight episodes have been ordered.

Tim Burton will direct, and exec produce the series, while Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will serve as showrunners and exec produce.

They exec produce alongside Andrew Mittman (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (Addams Family 2), and Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas).

The cast also includes Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday in 1991’s The Addams Family as well as its sequel Addams Family Values.

No details on who Ricci will be playing have been revealed.

Additionally, Catherine Zeta-Jones is on board as Addams family matriarch Morticia, while Luis Guzmán will portray Gomez.

The cast also includes Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, George Burcea as Lurch and Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with former classmate Morticia.

The teaser is a lot of fun, showcasing Ortega in the role.

There is also a special appearance by someone -- or should we say something? -- from the movies.

Check out the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.